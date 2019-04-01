'Positive progress' on Azhar's listing: China

Beijing, April 1 (IANS) China on Monday said it has made "positive progress" with other parties on the issue of declaring Pakistan-based terror group JeM chief Masood Azhar as an international terrorist but warned that a US-proposed draft resolution on it will only complicate the matter.

Beijing also said the US was aware of the progress made by China with other parties but still wanted to bypass the UN 1267 terror panel and push the draft resolution through the Security Council.

"After the application of designation (of Azhar) was proposed at the committee, China has been in close communication and coordination with various parties. As I said, we have been working with various parties and (our efforts) have made some positive progress. The US side knows that very well," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said here.

"... But under such circumstances, the US is still pushing the Security Council to adopt a draft resolution," the spokesperson added.

Geng was responding to a question of what if the US pushes the Security Council to adopt its draft resolution to list Azhar.

Last week, Washington circulated self-proposed draft in the UN Security Council to declare Azhar a terrorist after China for the fourth time put a technical hold on the resolution moved by the US, the UK and France at the 1267 committee last month.

China slammed the US move, saying it had undermined the authority of the 1267 committee and would complicate the matter.

Geng said the majority a UN Security Council was not in favour of pushing the US-drafted resolution.

"Last Friday, the UN Security Council members exchanged views on the US-proposed draft resolution and the majority believes that efforts should be made under the framework of 1267 committee and solve the issue through dialogue and consultations.

"They are not in favour of forcing a draft resolution. China has been working with various parties and is making progress."

Geng said that the US was setting a bad example.

"This cannot be justified. The US behaviour is not consistent with the rules and procedures of the Security Council and customary practice. It is setting a bad example and will only complaint the matters. It is not conducive to peace in South Asia. China is opposed to that," he added.

China has repeatedly blocked resolutions moved by India, the US, the UK and France at the UN to declare Azhar an international terrorist, who is wanted for plotting deadly terror attacks in India.

Azhar's outfit JeM claimed responsibility for killing 40 Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir in February.

"China has repeatedly stated its potions on Masood Azhar designation that is consistent and clear. We hope various parties will meet each other halfway and continue to properly solve the issues under the 1267 UN committee framework," Geng said.

To a question by Pakistani media whether China thinks that US was helping the Narendra Modi government to retain power by pushing on Azhar's case, Geng said: You mentioned India's general election, that is domestic affairs of India. We have no comment on that."

--IANS

gsh/soni/mr