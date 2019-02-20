Positive about our investment in India: Saudi Aramco's CEO

Saudi Aramco's chief executive officer (CEO) Amin Nasser on Wednesday said that they are working with their partners Indian oil, Bharat petroleum and Hindustan petroleum and that they are very positive about investment in India with regard to the Ratnagiri deal in Maharastra, the 1.2 million barrel proposed refinery. He said, "I am sure there are challenges but we are positive about the outcome of this investment. This is a refinery with lot of integration. I think considering the size and complexity of the investment and at the end of the day we will find out when we will do the final calculation how much the exact cost of this investment. But, between the partners we are committed and what it takes to execute. I am sure there will be certain challenges but I am confident that it will be resolved one way or the other." Nasser is in India as part of the entourage travelling with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.