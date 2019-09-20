It's a positive initiative to speed up India financially: Ramdev hails FM's announcement

Yoga guru Ramdev shared his views on the surge in stock market after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures ahead of GST council meet. He said that investment will increase in the country if the economic policies are easy and transparent. Easy economic policies will also fasten the circulation of the economy and enhance the growth rate and GDP. He added that this move will give a new direction to government's policies. 'This is a positive initiative to speed up India financially,' said Ramdev. Earlier in the day, the Finance Minister made several announcements for the corporate sector in a press briefing. She announced cuts in corporation tax among a series of announcements. Sitharaman said the total revenue forgone on account of today's measures would be Rs 1.45 trillion per year.