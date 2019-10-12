'To be in a position where I can make difference would be extremely satisfying': Ganguly

After filing nomination for the post of president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly said, "To be in a position where I can make a difference along with team would be extremely satisfying. Hopefully in next few months we can put everything in place and bring back normalcy in Indian cricket." Indian Premier League (IPL) Chairman and former BCCI member Rajeev Shukla informed that former Indian skipper has been selected as new BCCI president. He also hailed Ganguly's services towards Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and his successful captaincy in Indian cricket team. On 23rd October, BCCI will announce the final list of the selected members, Shukla added.

"