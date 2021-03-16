Portugal supports inclusion of India as permanent member of UNSC: IPU President

New Delhi, Mar 16 (ANI): Portugal supports inclusion of India as the permanent member of United Nations Security Council, said the President of Inter-Parliamentary Union, Duarte Pacheco while addressing the Member of Parliament at the Central Hall of Parliament on March 16. “India is largest democracy of the world and in all levels, from local to national, is looking to be more inclusive with more women and young people. India respects convictions, political and religious, of each person. In UN, Portugal supports the reform process and the inclusion of India as a permanent member of the Security Council,” said IPU President Pacheco.