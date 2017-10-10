Portugal, France secure 2018 World Cup berths

Lisbon/Paris [Portugal/France], Oct. 11 (ANI): Portugal and France secured their places for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be played in Russia after winning their respective qualifying matches.

European champions Portugal defeated Switzerland 2-0 in Lisbon to finish top of European Qualifying Group B.

Portugal were kept in check by a composed and disciplined Swiss showing until Johan Djourou put into his own goal in the 41st minute, reports goal.com.

Valente Silva scored a brilliant goal in the 57th minute of the game to make it 2-0 for the European champions and seal their World Cup qualification.

Meanwhile, France ended their World Cup qualification campaign with a 2-1 win over Belarus in Paris to stay on top in Group A.

Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud scored the goals for the 1998 World Champions. Also, Sweden finished second in the Group despite losing 0-2 to the Netherlands.

The Dutch, who finished third in the 2014 World Cup, are eliminated. (ANI)