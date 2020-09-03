Pornhub Director Bella Thorne's Sister Kaili Joined OnlyFans BUT Her Derogatory Remarks Against Sex Workers on the XXX Platform Is Making Things Worse

As if Bella Thorne wasn't already getting into so much trouble after getting huge backlash from OnlyFans' sex workers and XXX erotic influencers, that now her sister Kaili has been feuding with the sex workers on the XXX platform. Kaili Thorne joined OnlyFans too and it doesn't seem for be working right for the recent apology Bella Thorne put forth. Kaili has been accused of attempting to shame sex workers and some of Kaili's comments are being held against her, especially after Bella Thorne made a long apology just recently after OnlyFans changed its payment policy, quite immediately after Bella Thorne was known to have earned around $2 million within the first week of her debut. Bella Thorne Rakes Whopping $2 Million on OnlyFans After Being on the XXX Platform for Less than a Week! Check out Hot Pics of the Pornhub Director.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Twitter Account @narendramodi_in Hacked: Microblogging Site Confirms Suspicious Activity, Says 'Actively Investigating Situation'

Most sex workers, erotic influencers and XXX celebs are miffed with Bella Thorne after OnlyFans changed its payments and tipping policies, soon after the news of Bella Thorne raking millions within the first week of her debut broke out. XXX celebs are blaming Bella Thorne to snatching away their turf. And now, as an insult to injury, Kaili reportedly said to Page Six: "The argument is that sex should not be work". "That's why it turns into human trafficking and should be stopped. Sex work does not exist. It is not real", she continued. She also said that she would not consider sex work "legit" because "nothing about 'sucking for crack' is legitimate.'" Bella Thorne Set to Win PornHub’s ‘Vision Award’ for Her XXX Debut Project at the Annual PornHub Awards 2019.

And when that wasn't enough, Kaili went ahead to slam OnlyFans creators, saying “All your bios say the same thing: ‘Insatiable s–t.’ Get creative and maybe you’d keep your clientele."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi's Twitter Account of Personal Website @narendramodi_in Hacked, Cryptic Tweets Asking Followers to Donate to PM National Relief Fund for COVID-19 Posted

This your sister tho right? Maybe start with your family pic.twitter.com/fNstsdRW8v — BabeAriel #BLM (@BabeAriel_mfc) August 29, 2020





However, later Kaili shared a post on Instagram implying that she's a victim of a witch hunt. She said "when exercising your 1st amendment turns into abuse and potentially hate? Then yeah, the voice I GIVE you, on MY platform will def be stfu. You’ll be squashed like your onlyfans 😂." Bella Thorne and OnlyFans Controversy: Everything You Need to Know From Pornhub Director's Debut on the XXX Platform to Sex Workers and Erotic Celebs Turning Against Her.

Soon after the news of Bella Thorne making a $2 million in her first seven days, OnlyFans changed its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Withing hours Bella Thorne was being blamed because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days. What is OnlyFans? From Porn Star Renee Gracie & Pornhub Director Bella Thorne to Tana Mongeau & Cardi B Here are Some Of The Popular Celebs Present On The XXX Social Media Platform.

For those who do not know, OnlyFans is unlike YouTube and Instagram, OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform, raking a lot of money.