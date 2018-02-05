Porel likely to miss Vijay Hazare Trophy due to injury

Kolkata, Feb 5 (IANS) India U-19 World Cup winning medium-pacer Ishan Porel is likely to miss the ongoing Vijay Hazare 50-overs domestic tournament due to injury.

"Porel is not playing the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has been advised rest," a source close to the development told IANS.

Porel, who plays for Bengal, has a foot injury and missed out the initial few matches of the World Cup in New Zealand after picking up the knock during India's opener against Australia.

He made a comeback in the quarter-final against Bangladesh and was instrumental in India's win against Pakistan in the semi-final, scalping four wickets. He took two wickets in the final as well, where India beat the Aussies by eight wickets.

According to Porel's coach Bibhash Das, he is yet to recover fully from his injury and needs rest.

In four matches he played in the U-19 World Cup, Porel bagged six wickets.

Last year's finalists Bengal are in Group B and lost their first game against Maharashtra by seven wickets at Nadaun in Himachal Pradesh.

Porel will arrive in Kolkata on Tuesday morning and will go on the recovery process for his ruptured tissue on the out step of the left foot.

