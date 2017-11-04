Poosit in control at Defence Raya golf

Lahore, Nov 4 (IANS) Poosit Supupramai of Thailand tightened his grip on the weather-shortened Defence Raya Golf Championship when he fired a second round four-under-par 68 here on Saturday.

Poosit returned on Saturday morning to complete 10 holes before officials reduced the $120,000 Asian Development Tour (ADT) event to 54 holes after eight and a half hours of play was lost in three days due to fog.

The 24-year-old Poosit holds a two-shot advantage on 11-under-par 133 as countryman Jakraphan Premsirigorn trails in second place at the Defence Raya Golf and Country Club.

Nattawat Suvajanakorn, also of Thailand, Malcolm Kokocinski of Sweden and Luke Joy of England shared third place, three shots back of the leader Poosit in the inaugural ADT event.

Poosit was even-par in his first nine holes but returned with three birdies and one eagle against a bogey on his homeward nine to put himself in prime position to win his first ADT title.

The third and final round started in the late afternoon and Poosit only finished one hole before play was called off for the day at 5 p.m. It will resume again at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

