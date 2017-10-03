Poorna Jagannathan to guest star in 'The Blacklist'

Los Angeles, Oct 3 (IANS) Indian actress Poorna Jagannathan will be making a guest appearance in the fifth season of "The Blacklist".

According to ew.com, "The Night Of" star Jagannathan will guest star in an episode slated for October.

"Jagannathan will play the world-weary and tough Norah Ahmad, who comes to the US to fulfil a single irrepressible need. She's determined, ruthless and ready to destroy anything or anyone standing in her way," reported the entertainment portal.

Poorna has also played roles in projects like "Delhi Belly", "House of Cards", "Room 104", "Law & Order" and "The Game".

The Season 5 of "The Blacklist" will air in India on Star World and Star World HD.

--IANS

