Poorly-planned lockdown and unlock caused COVID-19 spike in Chhattisgarh, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh may have become synonymous with Left-Wing Extremism, but there's more to the state than long-standing insurgency. The central Indian state, carved out of Madhya Pradesh only 20 years ago, comprises one of the richest regions of India in mineral and natural wealth. Yet, it has for long remained one of the most backward states of the country.

Governed by the Congress since it came to power in late 2018 after toppling the 15-year-old Raman Singh government of the BJP, it has lent solidity to the Grand Old Party of India by being an oasis of political stability, unlike the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, where the Congress government led by Kamal Nath fell within a year-and-a-half in office.

Although Chhattisgarh remained unaffected in the initial phases of COVID-19 infections in India, cases suddenly spiked during the fourth phase of the lockdown " 1,549 positive cases as of now. Even though the death toll in the state due to coronavirus (eight so far) remains way below the figures from the most-affected states, the constant rise in the number of infections is alarming.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, in an exclusive interview, speaks on the state's preparedness to deal with the sudden rise in the number of COVID-19 infections, measures to rehabilitate the migrant labourers who returned to the state after the lockdown began in the country in late March, state recording one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country despite combating Naxalism and more.

Edited excerpts follow:

During the first two phases of lockdown, the cases of coronavirus in Chhattisgarh were far lower than any other state in India. But from the fourth phase onwards, there has been a spike in positive cases. Why is this the case and what steps has your government taken to contain the spread in the state?

We are aware that the virus is not indigenous, but came from abroad. When it started spreading, we were quick to take preventive measures. Chhattisgarh was among the first few states that had decided to defer all public programmes, shut down schools and colleges, and observe the 'Janta Curfew'. We quarantined all people who came from abroad, then we isolated people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat function in Delhi. We were very strict about sealing the borders. That is how we managed to contain the spread initially.

Similar to the way the nation got a shock due to demonetisation, this unplanned lockdown had the same effect on the people. If the lockdown and unlocking had been executed in a planned manner, the coronavirus wouldn't have spread in the manner it has now.

In fact, during the fourth phase of the lockdown, migrant labourers were returning to their home states from the states where they were stranded. During their travels, many labourers came in contact with infected workers. This obviously led to a spike in the cases of COVID positive patients, once they reached Chhattisgarh. But, I want to make one thing clear " the migrant workers are not responsible for this. It's the unplanned way in which lockdown was executed that led to this sudden rise in positive cases in the state and the labourers became poor victims.

However, when migrant labourers from all over the country started returning to their home states, we did consider the possibility of the rise in cases of infection, and hence, we prepared in advance.

We have built 21,014 quarantine centres for migrant labourers and made it mandatory for those returning to Chhattisgarh to stay for 14 days in these centres. Most of these labourers were kept in quarantine centres near their villages only. Nearly 2.5 lakh labourers have already completed the prescribed duration of quarantine and have returned home.

I strongly believe that we will be able to control the spread of this infection.

There are allegations that strict norms are not being followed at many quarantine centres, as people who have been kept in those centres have been found moving outdoors, interacting with outsiders.

The state government has made arrangements for all kind of facilities for the people staying in quarantine centres. More than four lakh labourers have availed of these facilities. Despite challenges and difficult circumstances, the officials of all the departments have done commendable work at ground level.

