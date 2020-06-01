Poor quality PPEs flood market due to lack of strict quality control; procedural loopholes lead to rise of pandemic profiteering

New Delhi: With demands for Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), masks and gloves mounting each day to protect frontline workers and others involved in the fight against highly contagious coronavirus, the unauthentic certification firms have popped across the country to make quick money.

According to the experts, many of these fly-by-night operators distributing certificates for meagre Rs 5, 000-10,000, are neither by National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB), an organisation working under the aegis of Quality Council of India nor registered with the drug controller under medical devices rules to carry out an audit of the manufacturing site.

NABCB provides accreditation to certification and inspection bodies based on the assessment of their competence and in accordance with international standards and guidelines and those seeking to register with drug controller needs to have prior accreditation from NABCB.

Sources said the government is looking at several complaints filed by the notified associates flagging the names of hundreds of such certification firms that are operating without experts, experienced auditors and office address.

Some suppliers are flaunting ISO number to claim certification from US and Europe based accreditation bodies, operating as non-governmental organisations. Significantly, only 11 firms are NABCB accredited bodies and eight companies registered with drug controller are authorised to carry out an audit of medical device manufacturers.

Anil Jauhri, former CEO of NABCB told Firstpost that these unauthentic PPE certification bodies are taking gullible buyers for a ride because these cannot be authenticated by a third party. Jauhri said those agencies directly buying from the manufacturer must examine if the certificate is issued by NABCB notified bodies because we are at least 18 months away from strict regulation for medical devices.

"We do not have regulation in force today to ensure standardization of medical devices. PPEs are also not regulated and for the next 18 months, we have to rely on the voluntary regime as far as quality is concerned. Now, in the absence of regulation, anything is selling in the market. A large number of certification bodies are distributing certificate, which is of no worth at all. That is why my suggestion is not to go for export of PPEs because we are not producing standard quality PPEs and we should not be branded with China for providing sub-standard PPEs," Jauhri said.

"Secondly, the buyers need to be educated about the difference between bogus and genuine accreditation and the must-have tools to check whether they have been certified by NABCB's notified bodies. Also, in the absence of regulation, genuine manufacturers should go for Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) voluntary certification that would ensure quality PPEs and masks," he said.

The medical devices which were earlier not defined have now been notified effective from 1 April 2020 but manufacturers have been given 18 months breather to meet the rules.

Aradhana Mishra, senior general manager of MTIC INTERCERT, an European notified body for PPEs and medical devices, said many PPEs buyers purchasing directly from a small manufacturing unit doesn't even know if they have NABCB rating. She said Delhi has become a hub for phoney certification of PPEs and medical device and requires strict crackdown by the government.

"Some are even offering certification for Rs.5000. This is shocking because it simply means they are printing the name of suppliers on the certificate without actual audit etc. They will only be caught if exporting these materials on the basis of such a certificate because the lie will be called immediately by international accreditation bodies. We have been raising this issue and trying to create awareness in MSME meetings," Mishra said.

Jauhri said in order to ensure the quality of PPEs, the procuring agencies must purchase it from manufacturers tested and certified which also includes nine authorised labs as recommended by textiles ministry.

"Ministry of Textiles have done a commendable job in producing quality PPEs during the ongoing pandemic. The ministry not only eliminated our dependence on Chinese import but also put in place a mechanism to check the quality. Now, hospitals, government or private agencies must buy PPEs from manufacturers certified by these nine labs as suggested by the ministry," Jauhri said.

