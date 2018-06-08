Poor farmers get irrigation facilities in Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing irrigation facilities to the poor farmers of rural areas in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district under Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Scheme (AIBP).Government of India and State Government took the tough initiative for providing water supply. They also constructed concrete small canal and connected them with rivers for poor farmers in far flung rural areas in Thanamandi Block and Dharhal Block of Rajouri. Most dry land have been irrigated under AIBP.