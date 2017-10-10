Poor Decisions Are The Biggest Cause Of Man-Made Disasters

I moved to Goa to run away from the city but realised karma follows you.

India’s smallest state, Goa, is one of the few very diverse lands. It has something for everyone - whether you like to party till the wee hours or you’re looking for a quiet isolated retreat. The warm and welcoming vibe attracts a diverse set of people from all over the world. The biggest asset of the state however, is its phenomenal green cover with palm trees and paddy fields on almost every block and village. My reason for moving to the state was singular - to run away from the din of the city. I love the fact that when I want I can live the urban life meeting and greeting people, but I can also switch off to a quiet reserve. This indeed becomes a big selling point when you are an independent writer.

Catching the sunrise at Dona Paula Jetty

The first time I visited Goa I was 11. My memory was of the Dona Paula Jetty. The endless sea coloured in myriad shades of green and blue, the horizon almost in line with my vision, the waves crashing on the dark rocks and the incessant cool breeze. 15 years later I went to revisit it, and found it almost unrecognisable. Litter everywhere, crowds of people, it’s a virtual mess. On the lookout for a more peaceful spot, I ended up at Miramar Beach.

The many shades of water at Miramar

Miramar is near the capital of the state, Panaji, and is surprisingly one of the quietest and cleanest beaches despite the proximity to a denser population. It attracts people in broadly three categories - tourists, locals walking and exercising, and fishermen with their boats. There are no shacks on it but outside it, which is probably one of the reasons for it being unspoilt.

