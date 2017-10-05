Pooja Kadian Believes Her Gold Medal Will Inspire Others to Take up Wushu

New Delhi: She is a trailblazer, a pioneer and now Pooja Kadian, who became the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal at the Wushu World Championships, says she believes that her achievement will inspire others to take up the sport. Pooja won the gold in Russia on Wedsnesday. The 26-year-old triumphed in the 75 kg women’s sanda category when she beat local woman Evgeniya Stepanova in Kazan.

After the win, Pooja was quoted to be saying by ANI, “It was very tough at the World Championships. There was too much pressure on me. But I am happy, I gave my best. I have been training very hard for this from the last six months. All my coaches trained me really well.”

She further added, “I was only six year old when I lost my mother. After that my father got married again. My maternal grand-mother got me home. After that I took a break from Wushu for three years.”

She also said, “Then in 2007, I started playing again. And from 2008, I have been winning medals for the country. When I went for the World Championships, I was committed to win gold for the country. I had, in India, only decided that I will make sure I win gold. I am sure that my achievement will inspire others as well to take up the sport and bring laurels for the nation.”