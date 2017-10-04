Pooja Kadian bags India's 1st ever gold at Wushu World Championships

India clinched its first ever gold medal in the 'Wushu World Championships' in Russia's Kazan, courtesy Pooja Kadian. Wushu player Pooja Kadian bagged the medal in 75-kilograms category at 14th edition of the championship. Kadian finished at the top of the podium after beating Russia's Evgeniya Stepanova in the finals. Pooja had entered the finals after beating Egypt's Heba Abdelkader 2-0 in her last-four match. Four other Indian players also landed on the podium of the tournament that kicked off on September 27th and concluded on October 3rd.