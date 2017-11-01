Pooja Ghatkar Clinches Gold Medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle at The Commonwealth Shooting Championships, Anjum Moudgil Settles For Silver

India on Wednesday also clinched gold in the men's 10m Air Pistol event after Shahzar Rizvi’s impressive performance. Interestingly, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai also won the silver and bronze medal respectively.

New Delhi: India’s Pooja Ghatkar has won a gold medal in women’s 10m Air Rifle gold at the Commonwealth Shooting Championships in Australia. Pooja took the numero uno position after finishing with a score of 249.8 in the final. Her compatriot Anjum Moudgil, who ended with 248.7 points, had to settle for a silver medal.

Not just Pooja’s gold, India on Wednesday clinched gold in the men’s 10m Air Pistol event as well after Shahzar Rizvi’s impressive performance. Interestingly, Omkar Singh and Jitu Rai also won the silver and bronze medal respectively in the men’s 10m Air Pistol event.

Pooja’s gold follows Heena Sidhu’s gold in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol event on Tuesday. She scored 240.8 in the final to beat Australian Elena Galiabovitch, who shot 238.2 to settle for silver. Kristy Gillman (213.7) of Australia claimed bronze.

This was Sidhu’s second medal in an international shooting tournament in the last one week. On October 24, Sidhu and Jitu Rai won their first gold medal of the ISSF World Cup Final. The duo combined well to win the 10m air pistol mixed team event on the opening day of the ISSF World Cup at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in New Delhi to give India gold. The Indian pair finished with 483.4 points to beat France with 481.1.

It was Sidhu’s third gold with Rai after the duo had claimed the top spots in the same event at the ISSF World Cup in Delhi in February and ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol series in Gabala, Azerbaijan. Sidhu has won gold in the Commonwealth Games while Rai, too, is a Commonwealth and Asian Games gold medallist.

