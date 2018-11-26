Ponting Wants Finch to Open, Khawaja at No. 3 for India Tests

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting believes Usman Khawaja should drop down to number three to allow Aaron Finch to open the batting alongside uncapped Marcus Harris in the upcoming four-Test series against India.

The highly-anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy gets underway with the opening Test starting at Adelaide on 6 December, and Ponting reckons a slight shake-up of the Australian top order could reap its dividends against the No. 1-ranked India.

"He’s (Finch) had a lot of success around the world opening the batting in T20s and one day internationals – if he can go in with a similar mindset and not worry too much about opening the batting in a Test match in Australia against the red ball, I’m sure he’ll have some success" - Ricky Ponting to cricket.com.au

After batting at three for a majority of his time in the Australian Test team, Khawaja was elevated to the top of the order during the two-Test series against Pakistan in UAE – and responded with a sensational backs-to-the-wall century to save the opening game at Dubai.

Finch had opened alongside Khawaja in UAE, where he made his Test debut, and Ponting is of the view that he deserves to continue in that role. Ponting’s words come in light of Finch appearing set to bat in the middle order in a Sheffield Shield game for Victoria starting on Tuesday, 27 November.

“Finch is a bit of an anomaly really that the last few years he's done most of his batting for Victoria in the middle order,” he said. “Then because they go to the UAE where conditions probably weren't going to be that new-ball friendly they gave him the chance to open. So he deserves to stay in the team and open.”

Ricky Ponting believes Usman Khawaja is equipped to do well wherever he bats for Australia. More

This isn’t to say Ponting was being critical of Khawaja in any regard. In fact, the two-time World Cup-winning captain had the highest praise for the left-hander, saying he would do well no matter where he bats.

"I’ve been a huge fan of Khawaja’s for a long time. Sometimes there’s guys you just have to stick with, you just have to pick them and give them a go. I know he had a bad run in the subcontinent but so did I, for the first part of my career. In the UAE, he played one of the all-time great rear-guard innings an Australian has ever played." - Ricky Ponting to cricket.com.au

Australia’s selection dilemma of sorts ahead of the Test series opener comes in part due to the inclusion of unheralded Harris, a team-mate of Finch’s in the Victoria setup with a bulk of first-class runs in the recent past.

Harris has amassed 437 runs at an average of 87 in four Shield games this summer and Ponting threw his weight behind him for the other opener's slot.



“I remember when he first came into the WA side, speaking to Justin Langer about him and he thought he was potentially an Australian player in the making,” Ponting said.

“Things didn't really work out for him in WA (but) he decides to move to Victoria and his last few seasons have been very good. No batsmen have really dominated domestic Sheffield Shield cricket over the last few years but if you look at the numbers and the way he's performed this year, he deserves his chance to be opening the batting.”

Ponting went on to name the entire playing XI he would want Australia to go with at Adelaide to cricket.com.au.

Ricky Ponting's XI for first Aus-Ind Test: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Tim Paine (c/wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

