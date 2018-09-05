Pompeo meets Imran Khan in Islamabad

Islamabad, Sep 5 (IANS) US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday reached Islamabad to meet with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to discuss the bilateral relations.

This is the first high-level visit from Washington since the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government assumed office, Geo TV reported.

The report said that the talks will revolve around US-Pakistan ties and peace process in Afghanistan.

Pompeo, who is accompanied by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford and a four-member delegation, was received by Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi upon reaching the Foreign Office from Nur Khan Airbase.

Safeguarding Pakistan's national interests will remain the supreme priority, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pompeo said he hopes to reset the relations between the US and Pakistan. "We hope that both countries could leave the past behind and begin to make progress," he was quoted as saying.

He also said the Trump administration could release aid to Pakistan that was halted earlier in 2018.

Pompeo is due to visit India on the next stop of his South Asia tour.

--IANS

mag/qd/sed