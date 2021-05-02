As Poll Results Crystallise, PM Modi Congratulates Victors, Lauds BJP Workers on Twitter

As trends and results of the elections in Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry started to crystallise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a series of tweets to congratulate the probable victors and shore up the morale of Bharatiya Janata Party workers in places where they have faced defeat.

The PM, who led the BJP’s fierce campaign in Bengal for the party’s all-out bid to outmanoeuvre Mamata Banerjee and her ruling Trinamool Congress, congratulated the CM on the TMC’s victory while promising help from the Centre to contain the fast-spreading Covid-19 pandemic in the state

Congratulations to Mamata Didi for @AITCofficial‘s win in West Bengal. The Centre will continue to extend all possible support to the West Bengal Government to fulfil people’s aspirations and also to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. @MamataOfficial — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

He also expressed his gratitude towards the people of Bengal and praised party workers for ensuring the BJP steadily gains ground in the state. The BJP had put up an abysmal show in the 2016 assembly elections by winning a mere three seats. But it quickly filled the vacuum created after the Left and the Congress ceded ground, and started breathing down the TMC’s neck. In the 2019 parliamentary polls, the BJP stunned everyone by winning 18 Lok Sabha seats out of a total 42. The party seems likely to win around 75 seats this time in the assembly polls out of 292 that saw voting.

I would like to thank my sisters and brothers of West Bengal who have blessed our party. From a negligible presence earlier, BJP’s presence has significantly increased. BJP will keep serving the people. I applaud each and every Karyakarta for their spirited effort in the polls. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

The Prime Minister also congratulated Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan who has led the incumbent Left Democratic Front to a decisive victory in the state, bagging 99 of the 140 seats on offer. The BJP, which was only hoping to register its presence here, did not win a single seat. The PM also promised Kerala the Centre’s help in fighting the pandemic, while he had words of encouragement for the BJP cadres and gratitude for voters in the southern state.

I would like to congratulate Shri @vijayanpinarayi and the LDF for winning the Kerala Assembly elections. We will continue working together on a wide range of subjects and to ensure India mitigates the COVID-19 global pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

Gratitude to the people of Kerala who supported our Party in these elections. I appreciate the efforts of our industrious Party Karyakartas, who will continue serving the people of the state and strengthen the party at the grassroots level. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

In Tamil Nadu, the incumbent AIADMK and ally BJP have been defeated by the DMK-led coalition. The Prime Minister applauded the DMK and its chief MK Stalin on the victory, again vowing to work together to counter the pandemic and offering thanks to the voters and appreciation for BJP workers.

Congratulations to Thiru @mkstalin and @arivalayam for the victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. We shall work together for enhancing national progress, fulfilling regional aspirations and defeating the COVID-19 pandemic. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

I would like to thank the people of Tamil Nadu who supported NDA. I assure the people of Tamil Nadu that we will keep working towards the state’s welfare and to further popularise the glorious Tamil culture. I applaud our Karyakartas for their hardwork. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

The BJP was facing a tough challenge in its bid to retain power in Assam, with a determined combination led by the Congress and AIUDF looking to unseat it. However, the ruling party managed to pull off an impressive victory. Apart from speaking about the development initiatives taken by the “double-engine government”, the BJP had targeted the Congress here for aligning with the AIUDF of Badruddin Ajmal, accusing him of encouraging illegal immigration from Bangladesh, leading to “land and love jihad”. The Prime Minister thanked the state for reposing faith in the BJP and the efforts of party workers for making the victory possible.

The people of Assam have again blessed the NDA’s development agenda and the pro-people track record of our Government in the state. I thank the people of Assam for the blessings. I appreciate the hard work of NDA Karyakartas and their untiring efforts in serving the people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

While they were completely overshadowed by the high-stakes assembly elections, votes for a clutch of bypolls in several states were also counted on Sunday. The PM thanked the people in these states while vowing to carry on working for their welfare and also lauded BJP workers for their efforts.

I thank the people of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for blessing the BJP in various by-polls. Our party will keep working for people’s welfare. Gratitude to the BJP Karyakartas for their untiring determination. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 2, 2021

While the results in most states have become clear, some votes are still being counted.

