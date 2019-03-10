Poll dates clash with Ramzan: Owaisi calls it totally uncalled for and unnecessary controversy

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi reacted over Ramzan controversy and said it was a "totally uncalled for and unnecessary" controversy. Owaisi said, "I would earnestly request those political parties that please don't use the Muslim community and Ramzan for whatever reasons you have." He also said, "Muslims will definitely fast in Ramzan, they go out and lead a normal life, they go to office, even the poorest of the poor will also fast. My analysis is that this month (Ramzan) will lead to more voting percentage because one will be free from all worldly duties."