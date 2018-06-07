Politics should not play with kids' future in Kashmir: HM Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is on his visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the situation in the valley, said politics should not play with kids' future in Kashmir. "They can play any kind of politics, but they should not play with future of children. These children are not only children of Kashmir but also of India, they are an asset. Keeping this in mind we took back cases of first time stone pelters". Rajnath Singh earlier announced that all stone pelting cases against children in Jammu and Kashmir will be withdrawn.