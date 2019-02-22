Politics in UP was limited to a family before 2017: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted the Opposition for turning political parties into political families. Addressing youths during "Mann ki baat", he said, "You must have witnessed how politics in Uttar Pradesh was limited to an individual and family. How the common people were put on stake to fulfill personal needs. Country was put on stake by a political party. You witnessed it all before 2014 in country and before 2017 in UP. That's why mention of Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil is so important. When asked about his last desire, he said, I want to take birth in India a hundred times, every time I die the reason should be love for the country."