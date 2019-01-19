Politicos train guns on BJP at 'United India' rally

Several leaders from Opposition parties gathered at 'United India' rally as a show of strength to challenge Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in upcoming Lok Sabha polls. From Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, the leaders took potshots one by one at PM Modi-led Government. Youth leaders also joined the bandwagon to criticize the present Government. Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said, "BJP's leadership is going to be dark and fearful in future". Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "PM Modi's politics is fake and we should be beware of it". The gathering in Kolkata has been dubbed as pre-cursor to grand alliance of opposition parties.