Politicos react on Omar Abdullah's statement on 'separate PM for Kashmir'

While speaking to ANI on the statement made by National Conference president Omar Abdullah to have separate Prime Minister for Kashmir, Janata Dal (United) JD(U) national spokesperson Pavan Varma said, "I think Omar Abdullah statement has been made in JandK catering to his constituency and with the express purpose drawing support locally, because India has one Prime Minister, there are concession made to the state of JandK including article 35 A and article 370, but in our state there is no place for two Prime Ministers." While speaking on the same issue, Congress national spokesperson PL Punia said, "Omar Abdullah is a leader of one party, it's a ridiculous statement. India has its uniform constitution from Kashmir to Kanyakumari and there is no question of changing it."