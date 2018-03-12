Politicos react on All India Kisan Sabha's protest

Amidst the ongoing protest by All India Kisan Sabha in Maharashtra, political leaders cutting across parties gave mixed reactions. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, "What Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has done is an example and we will listen to the farmers and bring out solution."While the opposition parties like Congress and Nationalist Congress Party criticised the government on the issue. Congress leader PL Punia said, "The Congress is with the farmers but does not support any kind of violence."While the NCP leader Majeed Memon said, "This is going to be great embarrassment for the ruling government. BJP is in total isolation and the CM has proved to be insensitive."The protest, which is held to demand a complete farm loan waiver among other things, commenced on March 5 from the CBS Chowk in Central Nashik. The farmers will protest outside the state Assembly in Mumbai on Monday.