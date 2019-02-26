Politicos react on IAF air strikes in PoK

After the news of Indian Air Force (IAF) striking terror launch pads of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) came out, national spokesperson of Jantal Dal (United) Pavan Kumar Varma said, "Pakistan attacked India in Pulwama, we promise to punish Pakistan where it hurts. National security is in the hands of the government and they have carried out an attack, all party must unite on the project of national security and we must prepare ourselves to face and rebut any retaliatory move by Pakistan." On other hand, senior Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Shivanand Tiwari said, "This strike is done keeping the elections in mind. Kashmir's solution won't be solved till the Kashmiri people are not taken into account Pakistan is using Kashmir, if the government does not resolve the issue of Kashmir, attack like Pulwama will continue further." Earlier in the day, IAF sources said that major terror camps of JeM were destroyed in IAF strikes in PoK. Around 1000 kg of explosion was used in the strikes.