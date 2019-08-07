Politicos praise remarkable contribution of Sushma Swaraj in Indian politics

Sushma Swaraj, a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and former External Affairs Minister, died on August 06 following a heart attack. She was 67-year-old. While addressing the media in Dehradun, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said, "I am extremely sad over the sudden demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. It's a huge loss for the nation. I pay tributes. We have declared state mourning today." Meanwhile, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Prakash Birla said, "Sushma Swaraj ji was an ambassador of the Indian culture. She was an able administrator and a sensitive leader. Today the entire country is sad to lose a leader like her. She understood everyone's problems and served them. We are standing with her family." She breathed her last in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she had been brought in a critical condition after suffering a cardiac arrest.