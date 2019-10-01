Politicos pay floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat

The interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh paid tribute to India's 2nd prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat in Delhi on October 2. They paid him tribute on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla and former vice president Hamid Ansari also paid tribute to Shastri at Vijay Ghat. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) veteran leader Lal Krishna Advani also paid homage to Shastri. Freedom fighter Shastri was also a follower of MK Gandhi.