Politicos express their opinion on North-East assembly polls

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in three Northeastern states, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura is underway. The BJP has emerged as a strong contender in all the three states. However, CPI, INC, NCP seem equally confident of their victory in the polls. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy expressed confidence over BJP's victory in Northeastern elections. Member of Communist Party of India (CPI) Brinda Karat said she is confident of CPI's victory in the polls. General Secretary of the Indian National Congress (INC) Shakeel Ahmad said it would be unfair to say that BJP is leading in all three states. He added that the hype created by BJP will not last long. Member of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Majeed Memon said BJP has tried to show themselves as leading party in the polls but truth will come out with results.