Politicos contradict on Nirav Modi's arrest in London

Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Like Christian Michel all fugitives have to come back to India and have to return back the country's money," While senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said, "Enforcement Directorate works when the elections are on. Nirav Modi arrested, Mehul Choksi absconded but there is a national campaign now X 'Chowkidar' Y 'Chowkidar', When there are so many 'Chowkidars' in this country how come these people left. I would suggest that remove this 'Chowkidar' from your name because you are not even like Chowkidar."