Politicos condemn Pakistan for releasing Kulbhushan's new 'Fake' video

The political leaders of India condemned the latest Kulbhushan Jadhav video released by Pakistan on Thursday. They termed the video as 'fake' and criticised Pakistan for forcing Kulbhushan Jadhav to speak by torturing him. Bharatiya Janata Party, Incharge of Foreign Affairs, Vijay Chauthaiwale said that it's definitely a forced confession and it's a highly disregarded action from Pakistan. Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor dubbed the latest video released by Pakistan and called it as inhumane and cruel. A civilized state can never indulge in such behaviour, he added.