Politicos condemn journalist Shujaat Bukhari's murder

Union Minister of State Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore and BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain condemned editor of Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari's murder strongly. "This is a shameful act. Media is free in India. The state Government and the Central Government are committed for the freedom of press in the country and the state", said Rathore. Shujaat Bukhari was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Press Colony on Thursday.