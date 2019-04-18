Politicos cast their votes in Bengaluru

The voting for second phase of 17th Lok Sabha elections underway across India today. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman casts her vote in Bengaluru at polling booth 54 in Jayanagar of Bangalore South Parliamentary constituency. BJP candidate Tejasvi Surya cast his vote at Girinagar polling booth in Bengaluru. 28-year-old is candidate of BJP from Bangalore South Lok Sabha seat. Union Minister V Sadananda Gowda also cast his vote in Bengaluru along with his family members. People of India will exercise their right to vote across nation in 11 states and one union territory. Voting is underway for 95 Parliamentary seats. The third phase of LS polls will be held on April 23.