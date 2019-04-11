Politicos cast their vote across the country

Former chief minister (CM) of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat casted his vote in Devalchaur area of Haldwani. Voting on two parliamentary constituencies in Uttarakhand is being held today. Former CM of Uttarakhand Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank also casted his vote. He was accompanied by his daughter in Dehradun. Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) senior leader K Kavitha casted her vote in Telangana's Nizamabad. YSR Congress Party chief Jagan Mohan Reddy after casting his vote in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa said, "I am very confident, people are looking for a change, vote without fear."

The first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway across the nation. Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases in India. Polling for phase 1 will take place on 91 Assembly constituencies across the nation.