Politicians react over demand of withdrawing Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna by AAP leaders

After Delhi assembly passed a resolution demanding former Prime Minister (PM) Rajiv Gandhi's Bharat Ratna to be taken back, Former Delhi Chief Minister (CM) and Congress leader Sheila Dikshit said, "It is the government of India which awards people with the Bharat Ratna. So, no particular state assembly has the right to pass such resolutions. It has been more than two decades that Rajiv Gandhi was awarded with the same then why again and again this issue is even being raised." "Being an administrator of Delhi, they should better discuss relevant issues of development and progress rather than concentrating on such matters", she added. While Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande too joined her and said, "This is very hapless situation in which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has embroiled itself, whether it was done deliberately or as a mistake. But I think that the AAP will have to handle it by themselves.