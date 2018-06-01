Politicians react on UP Deputy CM's statement on Sita's birth

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma has landed in a state of trouble after giving a statement that Lord Rama's wife, Sita, was born through In vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure. Senior CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat condemned Sharma's statement and asserted that the BJP regime has been insulting the contribution of science in ancient India. CPI leader D Raja has termed his statement as 'unscientific' and stated that BJP is a party, which believes in obscurantism.