Politicians & major personalities were on target of new ISIS module: NIA IG
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday detained 10 persons after they raided 16 locations in New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in connection with its probe into a new Islamic State-inspired module, ‘Harkat ul Harb e Islam’. The men are suspected to be involved in a plan to carry out blasts in north India, especially in the national capital. He said "their targets were political persons and other important personalities and vital and security installations"