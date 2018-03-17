Politicians, bureaucrats to participate in JK Tyre-CCI rally

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A number of ministers and prominent MPs will hit the streets of the national capital on Sunday in their cars to promote road safety and responsible driving as part of the popular JK Tyre-Constitution Club of India Rally 2018.

CCI secretary Rajiv Pratap Rudy announced this here on Saturday, revealing that Anurag Thakur, Sachin Pilot, Dinesh Trivedi and Sanjay Jaiswal among others have already confirmed their participation.

"My co-parliamentarians take great pride in participating in this rally which encourages every citizen to adhere to the road rules and regulations for their own safety," Rudy, who will be one of the star competitors, said in a statement.

"I thank all of them for their support and encouragement and hope that we are able to convey our message effectively," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will flag off the rally from the club premises at 10 a.m.

The 40-km event will traverse through some of the most iconic streets of the city, including Sansad Marg, North Avenue, Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Marg, South Avenue, Teen Murti Marg, Kautilya Marg, Shanti Path and Sardar Patel Marg before returning to culminate at the Constitution Club on Rafi Marg.

Apart from the top politicians, bureaucrats, army personnel and renowned personalities of the city will participate in the event along with their families that will test their navigational skills as well as their traffic compliance.

The event is organised by the Constitution Club of India in association with JK Tyre and Industries and is blessed by the parent body of motorsport in India, the FMSCI.

It will be held in compliance with the 2018 International Code of the FIA, following the Time, Speed, Distance (TSD) format.

Commenting on the race, JK Tyre Motorsports head Sanjay Sharma said: "This is an event that we are particularly proud to be part of. It endorses our philosophy of road safety and safe driving which can save many lives."

The winners will be felicitated at a grand prize distribution ceremony on Monday, attended by Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of road transport, shipping and water resources, river development & Ganga rejuvenation.

