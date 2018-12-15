Politicians, actors arrive for post wedding reception of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal

After holding a grand celebration for the big, fat wedding of India's richest family, Ambanis attended the post-wedding reception of their daughter and son-in-law, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, in Mumbai on Friday. Dressed in pale pink and green embroidered attires bride's mother Nita Ambani, and the bride itself Isha Ambani looked heavenly beautiful at the arrival. The event was attended by various politicians and celebrities from across the fields. The guest list included the Governor of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi, Deputy chief of Tamil Nadu, O. Panneerselvam, former chief of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. Apart from the politicians, veteran actor Jeetendra was also seen with his daughter, Ekta Kapoor and son Tusshar Kapoor. Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar along with the Central Board of Film Certification chief, Prasoon Joshi and his wife were also seen at the reception. Isha and Anand tied the wedding knot on December 12, the culmination of week-long celebrations that included a private concert by U.S. singer Beyonce.