Politicians across party lines respected Sushma Swaraj: Shatrughan Sinha

Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who ended his longstanding innings with the BJP earlier this year, said he had a strong bond with the late Sushma Swaraj who, Sinha said, was one of those leaders who were loved by all politicians cutting across party lines. Sinha added that he and Swaraj jointly contributed to the making of AIIMS in several cities of India when they both took turn in becoming health minister in the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.