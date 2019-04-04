Political parties demanded to check distribution of money ahead of LS polls: EC

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Election Commission of India addressed mediapersons in Chennai. Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa told about the demands that political parties raised. Lavasa said, "During our meetings with political parties, they brought out certain issues. All the political parties demanded to effectively check distribution of money and freebies to voters and urged a commission to take a criminal action against those who are involved. Some of the parties requested the commission to issue directions to avoid harassment of common people during the function of flying squads." The Lok Sabha election is scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from April 11 and concluding on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.