Political effort to depict current government in a certain way: S Jaishankar

New York: External affairs minister S Jaishankarf said that there is a political effort to depict the current Government in India in a certain way, and there is a difference between the political imagery that has been concocted and the actual governance record out there. During the conversation with the US National Security Advisor General HR McMaster in Battlegrounds sessions on India: 'Opportunities and Challenges for a Strategic Partnership,' Jaishankar also said that India is going through a very stressful time at the moment due to the pandemic. Jaishankar said that India was giving free food last year for multiple months and again due to the 2nd Wave.