Political compulsions not hurdle in defeating Modi: Chandrababu Naidu

Visakhapatnam, April 3 (IANS) There may be some political and ideological compulsions among opposition parties but the consensus is to defeat Narendra Modi government, and "anybody can be a better Prime Minister than him", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said.

Speaking to IANS after a grand rally here, Naidu said he is in politics for the last 40 years and has worked with the National Front, United Front, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) and Natioanal Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"Always there are some ideological compulsions. People are working. Now, there is a democratic compulsion also added to this. Narendra Modi is misusing all constitutional entities. It may be CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), ED (Enforcement Directorate), Income Tax and RBI (Reserve Bank of India).

"He is killing and destroying the leadership either it is the political leadership, corporate leadership or media leadership. That is why India is not progressing. We are slipping economically. We are slipping on employment. Agriculture is in distress. If you see all Prime Ministers earlier in coalition, single largest or minority government, they have done better than him," Naidu said.

Asked about the opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate in the backdrop of differences among them, Naidu said: "They (BJP leaders) are saying consciously who is alternative of Narendra Modi. But, anybody is alternative, better alternative compared to Narendra Modi."

Accusing Modi of running a single-man show, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said he (Modi) is doing all negative things for the country.

"Now, country is bleeding, you are enjoying. You don't have any ethics, any values. One should be magnanimous. Prime Minister should be a statesman, not a narrow minded politician. That is where we are all differing with him. Even after election, nobody likes Narendra Modi. There will be 100 per cent change."

Replying to Prime Minister's 'U turn' politician remark against him in a public rally, Naidu asked: "Who has taken a 'U turn'? You (Narendra Modi) have taken 'U turn', not me. I am straight turned, right turn."

Naidu said that Modi betrayed Andhra Pradesh and him by not fulfilling his promise to give special status category to the state after bifurcation act provisions will implement.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister had made the promise in Tirupati. "We will treat Andhra Pradesh a special state because of bifurcation. What has he given to me? Four years I waited. I visited 29 times to him and also all ministers.

"They ditched me. They have done injustice to Andhra Pradesh. It is very unfortunate for him to talk like that. He has taken 'U turn', not me," Naidu said.

Alerting Modi that he is not a "permanent" Prime Minister of the country, The TDP chief said "what you (Modi) have told, what you have promised, what you have done, that is very important for the state".

So, natuarally, Naidu said, I differed and fought with him (Modi). "We have moved no confidence motions. We want to achieve special status. That is our commitment. You cannot cheat people of Andhra Pradesh any more in a long manner."

Asked about his call for "Modi Hatao" in a public rally attended by his counterparts Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal and Arvind Kejariwal in Delhi, he said once people are decided, it doesn't matter leaders.

"Those who will perform. Different state, different political parties who will fight against Modi or BJP they will vote. I have seen earlier also. There is a uniform wave across the country. From Jammu and Kashmir to Kanyakumari same trend is continue," Naidu said.

Reiterating that there may be some political compulsions, Naidu said people are fighting.

But, the senior leader said, the people will prefer those who will defeat the BJP. "Last time, BJP lost in all four assembly elections. People never bother. They never thought Narendra Modi has to be there. What it indicates?."

"For the last five years, any by election they have won? On some places Samajwadi Party and BSP and other the TDP, the Trinamool Congress have won. Where is the local stand for them in south India? They are the hatred party today."

Naidu accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government of using 290 helicopters.

"Nobody is having any helicoper. They are saying don't give to anybody except BJP. Is it right? We never witnessed this kind of politics in India. This is the reality, everbody has to understand this," he said.

Story continues