Policies will change according to situation: EAM S Jaishankar on relations with China

Talking on bilateral relationship with China, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said as now we have different situation, policies will change accordingly. He further added, "Last year Prime Minister Narendra Modi met China's President in Wuhan, it was a good round of talks. It's expected that Xi Jinping will visit India this year. After last year's meeting there has been more stability in our relations. I'll visit China myself, dates not decided yet." Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit India this year to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations