Police working like TMC cadre: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 9 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said police are working like Trinamool Congress cadre.

Addressing a press conference here, Ghosh said, "Police are working like Trinamool Congress cadre. It is clear that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared and is hence using police as her cadre. The cases lodged against us are shameful. This is not how a democracy works, we will fight legally."

Ghosh's comments came after Kolkata Police registered a case against several BJP leaders including national secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice president Mukul Roy, Members of Parliament Locket Chatterjee, Arjun Singh, Rakesh Singh, BJP leaders Bharati Ghosh and Jayprakash Majumdar allegedly for "unlawful assembly" and "law violation".

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) West Bengal held the "Nabanna Chalo" (state secretariat) rally over corruption in SSC/TET and unemployment in the state.

Newly-appointed BJYM president MP Tejasvi Surya led the march from Howrah demanding to increase the upper age limit for various exams.

Seven accused were named in the FIR registered under sections 143, 147, 149, 332, 353, 283 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) read with 51(b) Disaster Management Act and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act. (ANI)