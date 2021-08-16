'Police Were Mute Spectators': 2 TMC MPs Allegedly Attacked in Tripura

Trinamool Congress MPs Aparupa Poddar and Dola Sen allegedly suffered severe injuries after their vehicle was attacked by miscreants on Sunday, 15 August, near Tripura’s Belonia, reported NDTV.

"TMC leaders, including me, were attacked in Sabroom and Belonia in Southern Tripura where we had gone to hoist the Tricolour on the occasion of Independence Day. Police were silent spectators," reported ANI, quoting Sen.

According to the NDTV report, the two MPs were physically assaulted, their clothes were torn and bricks were hurled at their vehicles.

The alleged attack on the two TMC MP’s came after Poddar held a press conference in Agartala, where she reportedly slammed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.

This is not the first time the TMC MPs have claimed to have been attacked. Earlier, on 2 August, TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly attacked in Agartala while working on the party's election campaign

On 28 July, members of Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), were placed under house arrest while doing groundwork for the the party ahead of the 2023 state Assembly elections.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)

