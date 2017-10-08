UP Police urge women to gift helmets to husbands this 'Karva Chauth'

With a unique campaign aimed at ensuring the long life of men, the Uttar Pradesh police distributed helmets among women and asked to gift it to their husbands, as a gift for 'Karva Chauth'. The motorists were explained about the need to follow traffic rules and cops urged women to gift helmets for the longevity of their husbands. India accounts for around 10% of the global road crash fatalities with an average of one death every 3.5 minute, which is one of the highest in the world. Such initiative striking an emotional chord most likely will make more men start wearing a helmet.