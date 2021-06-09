Police trace Delhi rapper who went missing after posting suicide note on social media

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 23-year-old city-based rapper, who had gone missing a week ago after posting a suicide note on social media, was traced by a team of Delhi Police on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said they received information that the rapper, Aditya Tiwari, was at his friend's house in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

A police team was sent to Jabalpur from where he was traced on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Tiwari is being brought back to the national capital where he will be questioned, police said.

His mother Deepa Dhingra had filed a kidnap case after he went missing, police had said here.

In her report, Dhingra, a Vasant Kunj-resident, said her son had been missing since Wednesday, they said.

She also mentioned in the report filed on Friday that he had posted a suicide note on Instagram and his phone was later found switched off, a senior police officer said.

As she came to know that her son was traced in Jabalpur, Dhingra said he was being trolled after his rap song went viral on social media. 'He had also received death threats on social media. Due to this, he was very upset and left the house. He was mentally exhausted,' she said.

'Even after apologizing for it, the threats did not stop. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced for anyone who would slap him,' Dhingra said.

She said she received information around 4.30 pm that her son was traced.

'I was informed that Aditya was traced in Jabalpur. I have no idea what he was doing there. He has a very big friend circle across India,' she said, adding she was thankful to the police for acting swiftly to trace her son. 'They have done an excellent job'.

Dhingra also had a word of suggestion for children who are having thoughts of suicide. 'I want to tell children who have this kind of thought that they should talk to their elder ones whom they are comfortable with. They can pursue their issues with their mothers. A mother knows her kids and can easily understand their issues. The mother can help them resolve the issues.' Tiwari and his partners have opened an organisation that conducts rap battles. PTI NIT CK