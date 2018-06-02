'Police is supporting TMC and unleashing violence': Babul Supriyo

After the death of two Bharatiya Janata Party workers in West Bengal's Purulia, who were found hanging, singer-turned politician and BJP leader Babul Supriyo lambasted on Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) Government in West Bengal. He alleged that police is supporting TMC and unleashing violence. "What TMC is doing under leadership and dictate of Mamata Banerjee isn't new. If action isn't taken immediately, we won't be able to face people. The biggest issue is nexus between TMC and police. Police is supporting and unleashing violence", said Babul Supriyo on Saturday.